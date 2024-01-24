Patrick Mahomes “sure this will be the first of many” big games against Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson compared the chance to face off with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game to a “heavyweight matchup” in boxing during a Wednesday press conference and Mahomes thinks it won’t be a one-time affair.

Mahomes was asked about playing against Jackson to kick off his own press conference and he told reporters that it will be a challenge for the Chiefs defense to slow Jackson down as well as a challenge for the Chiefs offense to put up enough points to outscore the likely MVP for the 2023 season.

“He’s going to be the MVP for a reason,” Mahomes said. “He goes out there, he leads his team, he scores, he runs, he throws. He does whatever it takes to win, and that’s what the greats do.”

Mahomes and Jackson both entered the league in 2018 and are set to be two-time MVPs, but they have yet to face one another in a postseason contest. Mahomes said he envisions more of them to come in the future.

“I knew we were gonna play in a lot of games like this as our careers have gone on, and I’m sure this will be the first of many,” Mahomes said.

The prospect of numerous big games involving Jackson and Mahomes is an appealing one and it will only look more attractive if Sunday’s game goes down as a classic.