Patrick Mahomes would like to be an NFL owner after he’s done playing

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gotten involved in ownership of multiple sports franchises, the latest being the Alpine Formula One team.

It was announced earlier this week that Mahomes and his teammate Travis Kelce were part of a group that invested $211 million in Alpine.

But Mahomes’ ultimate goal is a little closer to home.

The quarterback said Wednesday that he’s not planning to stop getting involved in team ownership “until I own an NFL team.”

“If I can get there, then I might settle down,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “But they make it pretty tough to get to that spot.”

Mahomes added he’s looking to realize that goal “eventually,” once he retires.

“I think Tom [Brady is] trying to do that right now,” Mahomes said, referring to Brady looking to join the Raiders ownership group. “But that’s definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible when I’m done playing.

“Obviously, I’ll be a Chiefs fan. But at the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I’ve always had my entire life.”

As for Alpine, Mahomes said there was a clear appeal to being a part of F1.

“I’ve been to a couple races now, seeing the environment and then obviously watching the Drive to Survive on Netflix, you see how competitive it is,” Mahomes said. “And anytime you get an opportunity to get in on that, I’m competitive as anyone can get, so hopefully it can open up some great opportunities and I’ll be able to go to some of those races and have a little stake in the game.”

Mahomes added he and Kelce were approached with the opportunity and jumped at it.

“I’m excited for it,” Mahomes said. “And, obviously, having Trav with me, it’ll be cool to go to some of the events and hopefully get to some other places maybe other than Miami, maybe get to some of the other places around the world. It’ll be really cool.”

Even as he’s an owner, Mahomes isn’t necessarily planning to get behind the wheel of an Alpine car.

“I don’t know if it’s in my contract, so, we’ll see,” Mahomes said, drawing some laughs. “I know [G.M. Brett] Veach is a big F1 guy, so maybe he’ll let me cruise around the track at least once. But the cars cost a little bit of money so I don’t know if they’ll let me do that.”