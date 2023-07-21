 Skip navigation
Patriots agree to terms with draft picks Christian Gonzalez, Keion White

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:23 PM

The Patriots have agreed to terms with their top two draft picks from April.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports that the team has agreed to deals with first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and second-round selection Keion White. All of the team’s picks are now under contract.

The Patriots selected Gonzalez with the 17th pick of the first round after trading the No. 14 pick to the Steelers. Gonzalez was the third cornerback off the board this year after posting 50 tackles and four interceptions at Oregon last season.

White transferred from Old Dominion to Georgia Tech for his final two collegiate seasons. He didn’t play much in 2021, but had 7.5 sacks as a defensive end in 2022.