Patriots cut WR John Jiles, TE Marshall Lang

The Patriots released wide receiver John Jiles and tight end Marshall Lang on Monday, the team announced.

Jiles, 25, spent the past two seasons on the New England practice squad, and he signed a futures contract with the Patriots on Feb. 10. He has never played a regular-season game.

Jiles entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2024, signing with the Giants.

Lang, 24, had two stints on the New England practice squad last season, and he also spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Lang entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern in 2025, signing with the Seahawks. Seattle released him out of the preseason.

He appeared in 47 games during his college career and finished with 48 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns.