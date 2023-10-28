Patriots rule out Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe

The Patriots ruled a couple of players out for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Linebacker Josh Uche and tackle Vederian Lowe will not be in the lineup for the clash of AFC East teams. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Uche will miss his second straight game with ankle and toe injuries. He has six tackles and two sacks in the six games he has played for the Patriots this season.

Lowe has started five games for the Pats this season, but he was in a reserve role last week. He has an ankle injury.

The Patriots also listed defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), left tackle Trent Brown (ankle, knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder), defensive end Keion White (concussion), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) as questionable.