Patriots score first, lead Colts in Germany

The German fans saw something to start today’s game that we’re not accustomed to seeing: A good drive from the Patriots’ offense.

New England marched down the field 61 yards on 13 plays for a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

Ezekiel Elliott ran three times for 19 yards, Rhamondre Stevenson ran four times for 15 yards, and Mac Jones completed three of his four passes for 32 yards. All in all, not a bad effort from the beleaguered Patriots’ offense.

Now Gardner Minshew and the Colts will try to answer.