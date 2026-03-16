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Patriots sign LS Niko Lalos

  
Published March 16, 2026 04:32 PM

The Patriots signed free agent long snapper Niko Lalos on Monday, the team announced.

They also announced the signing of linebacker K.J. Britt, a move that was previously reported.

Lalos, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie defensive end, signing with the Giants out of Dartmouth in 2020. He began his rookie season on their practice squad.

The Giants elevated him to the active roster for three games and then signed him to the active roster in December.

Overall, he appeared in six games and finished with five total tackles and a fumble recovery during the 2020 season.

Lalos was on the Giants’ practice squad in 2021 and spent time on the Saints’ practice squad in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He also spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

The Patriots also have Julian Ashby on the roster at the position.