Payton Wilson’s injury history dropped him to Steelers late in third round

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson was one of the best prospects at his position. Six linebackers, though, went before him in the first three rounds of the draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson has a lingering left shoulder issue after “not a great operation” on it. Rapoport added that after two anterior cruciate tears that Wilson does not have an ACL left in one of his knees.

Former Steelers Greg Lloyd and Hines Ward had long careers despite missing an ACL.

So, maybe that’s why the Steelers were comfortable in taking Wilson with the 98th overall selection.

Wilson played 23 games the past two seasons, and, in 2023 in his sixth college season, he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and the Chuck Bednarik as the nation’s top defensive player. In 12 games last season, Wilson made 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions and six passes defensed.

“I think I am one of the most productive players in this year’s draft,” Wilson said in a conference call with Pittsburgh media, via Chris Adamski of triblive.com. “If I am staying healthy . . . I feel like I [will be] one of the best linebackers in the NFL.”

Because of his shoulder and knee injuries, Wilson played only 23 games his first four seasons in Raleigh. That was the concern about Wilson, who turned 24 this week.

But if Wilson can stay healthy, the Steelers got a steal.

“I think when you turn on my tape, I think you can see that I play with my hair on fire,” Wilson said, “and that’s really because of what I have been through. I have seen the game can be taken away from you, so I just play as hard as I can.”