MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pete Bevacqua will exit NBC Sports to become A.D. at Notre Dame

  
Published June 8, 2023 07:29 AM
June 8, 2023 09:20 AM
The deep connections between NBC and Notre Dame will get a little deeper.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua will become the new Director of Athletics at Notre Dame, replacing Jack Swarbrick. The NBC announcement of the move describes it as Bevacqua’s “dream job.”

Bevacqua joined NBC in 2018, after serving as CEO of the PGA. He was responsible for the latest NBC deal with NFL, which currently runs into the next decade.

Mark Lazarus, the Chairman of NBCUniversal TV & Streaming, will assume responsibility for the sports division, for now.