Pete Carroll: Cade Johnson was concussed, suffered no further injuries

Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson left Thursday night’s game on a stretcher and went to a local hospital to be evaluated for head and neck injuries.

The team said that the trip to the hospital was made out of precaution and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered an update on Johnson’s condition after the game was over. Carroll said that Johnson suffered a concussion, but avoided any other injuries.

“The first thing that we heard was that it was no findings,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “I think he got concussed, but there were no findings beyond that at this point, so we got a real good report, the early one, I’m hoping that’s conclusive, but that’s what we heard . . . They just went to the max precautions, and the findings were already really positive.”

Johnson made four appearances for the Seahawks last season. He had two catches for 21 yards in three regular season games and had three catches for 39 yards in their lone postseason outing.