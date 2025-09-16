Pete Carroll confirms that he and Chip Kelly talk to Tom Brady “regularly”

During the second act of Monday night’s six-hour football marathon, ESPN cameras showed Fox broadcaster/Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in the coaching box, wearing a headset and watching a tablet. Then came a nugget from sideline reporter Peter Schrager: Brady and Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly talk two to three times per week.

After the game, Raiders coach Pete Carroll confirmed that claim — while disputing a stronger, misstated version of it.

The reporter during the post-game press conference framed the ESPN claim incorrectly. Here’s the preamble to the question: “There was a report that Tom Brady meets three times a week or so with Chip Kelly, goes over film with him.”

“That’s not accurate,” Carroll said. “That’s not accurate. That’s not accurate. We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom. Regularly. I mean, we have a tremendous asset. And so we all get along well, we respect each other. And so we talk about life and football and whatever it comes. And he has great insight. So we’re lucky to have him as an owner.”

Carroll is right. It’s not accurate to say Brady and Kelly meet. They don’t. They talk.

Whether they meet or talk or communicate telepathically, the “tremendous asset” (as Carroll described Brady) amounts to an unfair advantage. And others finally seem to be figuring that out.

We’ll have plenty more to say about the situation later today.