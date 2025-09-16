 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_phinsbills_250916.jpg
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
nbc_pft_buyorsell_250916.jpg
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs
nbc_pft_burrow_250916.jpg
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy

Other PFT Content

On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pete Carroll confirms that he and Chip Kelly talk to Tom Brady “regularly”

  
Published September 16, 2025 10:56 AM

During the second act of Monday night’s six-hour football marathon, ESPN cameras showed Fox broadcaster/Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in the coaching box, wearing a headset and watching a tablet. Then came a nugget from sideline reporter Peter Schrager: Brady and Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly talk two to three times per week.

After the game, Raiders coach Pete Carroll confirmed that claim — while disputing a stronger, misstated version of it.

The reporter during the post-game press conference framed the ESPN claim incorrectly. Here’s the preamble to the question: “There was a report that Tom Brady meets three times a week or so with Chip Kelly, goes over film with him.”

“That’s not accurate,” Carroll said. “That’s not accurate. That’s not accurate. We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom. Regularly. I mean, we have a tremendous asset. And so we all get along well, we respect each other. And so we talk about life and football and whatever it comes. And he has great insight. So we’re lucky to have him as an owner.”

Carroll is right. It’s not accurate to say Brady and Kelly meet. They don’t. They talk.

Whether they meet or talk or communicate telepathically, the “tremendous asset” (as Carroll described Brady) amounts to an unfair advantage. And others finally seem to be figuring that out.

We’ll have plenty more to say about the situation later today.