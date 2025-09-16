Tom Brady is sitting in the Raiders’ coaching box on Monday night

The Tom Brady Rules are there aren’t really any Tom Brady Rules.

The Fox broadcaster moonlights as a Raiders minority owner, or vice-versa. Tonight, he’s working for the Raiders. Literally.

In the first quarter of the Week 2 finale, the ESPN broadcast of Chargers-Raiders showed Brady in the Las Vegas coaching box, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with members of the staff and wearing a headset. Sideline reporter Peter Schrager said Brady calls offensive coordinator Chip Kelly two or three times each week.

It underscores the existence of an obvious conflict of interest. Just yesterday, Brady worked the Eagles-Chiefs game, where he had an opportunity to pick up much more intel about the Raiders’ AFC West rivals than any advance scout could ever muster.

Do we really think Brady will share nothing he gleaned from the Chiefs’ defense, or offense, during his $37.5 million per year day job before the Raiders face the Chiefs in Week 7?

That’s the essence of the conflict. He has a duty to Fox to perform the best possible game broadcast. He has a duty to the Raiders to help them win as many games as possible.

And the league lets him do both.

Sure, there are superficial limitations. He can’t go to practice. He can’t enter the facilities of other teams. But he’s now allowed to participate in production meetings. He’s on the field before games. He’s permitted to talk to anyone/everyone he wants by phone before each game.

It’s a valuable commodity for the Raiders. While it hardly makes up for the sweetheart deal primary owner Mark Davis did when selling a piece of the team to Brady for a grossly below-market amount, the Raiders have a weapon no other NFL team has.

It’s on the league for allowing it. And if/when the Raiders become a consistent playoff contender, it will become more glaring. Teams will eventually complain.

They already should be. No NFL owner should be broadcasting games. No NFL broadcaster should own a team.

It’s the ultimate pro football “pick a lane” scenario. But Brady won’t do it unless and until someone musters the nerve to make him do it.