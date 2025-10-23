Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi regrets not telling Mike Tomlin about “shot” field at Acrisure

After the Pitt Panthers upset Florida State on October 11, coach Pat Narduzzi knew there was a problem with the grass at Acrisure Stadium.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh explained that Narduzzi said on the air that he knew the playing surface was “shot” after the FSU game. Narduzzi also said he regrets not telling Steelers coach Mike Tomlin that the field needed to be immediately resodded before the next afternoon, when the Steelers hosted the Browns.

In the Browns-Steelers game, the field became a disaster. Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward called it “shit.” Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it was “borderline unplayable.”

Fillipponi explained that it’s a sore subject for the Steelers organization. Which makes sense, especially in light of Mike Tomlin’s refusal to touch the subject with a 10-foot rake.

The Steelers are the primary tenants at the building. The Steelers are responsible for the condition of the field. If the field is a mess, the Steelers have responsibility for it.

Pitt plays there again on Saturday, with a new surface that was added immediately after the Steelers’ Week 6 debacle. The next night, the Steelers will host the Packers.

It’s safe to say that, if Narduzzi notices any problems this time around, he’ll make sure Tomlin knows.