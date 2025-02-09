 Skip navigation
Plaxico Burress put his Super Bowl XLII ring up for auction

  
Published February 9, 2025 09:37 AM

He caught the history-blocking touchdown pass in the most consequential Super Bowl before today’s. And the ring that Giants receiver Plaxico Burress earned that day in Arizona is up for grabs.

Burress’s Super Bowl XLII has been put up for auction.

Heritage Auctions has the offering. With 13 days to go, the current high bid sits at $67,500.

It’ll surely go much higher than that. Recently, the Super Bowl LI ring won by Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett went for more than $88,000.

The Patriots entered the game with a record of 18-0. A 13-yard touchdown reception by Burress with 39 seconds to play — coming two plays after David Tyree’s legendary helmet catch — dropped the Pats to 18-1 and lifted the Giants to their third Super Bowl win.