Martellus Bennett’s Super Bowl LI ring goes for more than $88,000 at auction

  
Published February 8, 2025 05:02 PM

Eight years ago, the Patriots pulled off an all-time comeback in Super Bowl LI, beating the Falcons in overtime after trailing 28-3 in the second half.

Via Darren Rovell, the first ring given to a player in that game has sold at auction.

Tight end Martellus Bennett’s ring went for $88,125 through Hunt Auctions. Bennett had five catches for 62 yards in the 34-28 win.

It’s surprising it didn’t go for more. Of any Patriots’ Super Bowl ring to own, that would be the one. It gave quarterback Tom Brady his fifth career win, breaking the record he’d shared with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

Tomorrow night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can match Montana and Bradshaw — and position himself only three behind Brady. Before turning 30.