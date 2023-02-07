Pro Bowl games draw 6.28 million viewers

nbc_pft_probowlgamesv2_230602
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how the new Pro Bowl Games format compared to previous years and discuss what it could look like moving forward.
Pro Bowl games is here to stay. It will never die.
The NFL’s shift from two-hand touch football in full pads to flag football has generated a sufficiently large TV audience to justify a continuation.
Via SportsMediaWatch.com, ESPN generated a total audience of 6.28 million for Sunday’s activities, televised primarily by ABC and ESPN.
That’s down from 6.7 million last year, but up from the “virtual” Madden-style Pro Bowl of 5.96 million.
The NFL’s all-star flag-football game won the weekend, beating NASCAR’s race at the Los Angeles Coliseum (3.65 million) the NHL All-Star Game on ABC (1.5 million).
So, no, the Pro Bowl games are going nowhere. From more than six million viewers to a full stadium of fans, it will definitely be back in 2024.