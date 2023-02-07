Pro Bowl games draw 6.28 million viewers

Pro Bowl games is here to stay. It will never die.

The NFL’s shift from two-hand touch football in full pads to flag football has generated a sufficiently large TV audience to justify a continuation.

Via SportsMediaWatch.com, ESPN generated a total audience of 6.28 million for Sunday’s activities, televised primarily by ABC and ESPN.

That’s down from 6.7 million last year, but up from the “virtual” Madden-style Pro Bowl of 5.96 million.

The NFL’s all-star flag-football game won the weekend, beating NASCAR’s race at the Los Angeles Coliseum (3.65 million) the NHL All-Star Game on ABC (1.5 million).

So, no, the Pro Bowl games are going nowhere. From more than six million viewers to a full stadium of fans, it will definitely be back in 2024.