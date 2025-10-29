 Skip navigation
Prosecution produces discovery material to Mark Sanchez’s lawyers

  
Published October 29, 2025 02:55 PM

As the criminal case against former NFL quarterback and current Fox broadcaster Mark Sanchez moves toward a December 11 trial date, the prosecution has produced various discovery materials to Sanchez’s lawyers.

Via Lauren Conlin of Los Angeles Magazine, the state’s production of evidence relevant to the case includes body-worn camera footage from at least 20 Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, multiple dash-cam recordings, and photographs from the crime scene.

No mention was made of surveillance video containing images of the interactions between Sanchez and Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver whom Sanchez allegedly assaulted.

Sanchez faces multiple charges, including felony battery. His potential sentence includes one to six years in prison.

All materials are subject to a protective order that prevents public disclosure without a court order. As the prosecution proceeds, much of the evidence will be disclosed in court — especially if the case goes to trial.