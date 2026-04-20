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Puka Nacua attends the first day of the Rams’ offseason program

  
Published April 20, 2026 02:35 PM

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is with the Rams for the first day of their offseason program.

Nacua’s attorney Levi McCathern announced earlier this month that Nacua had checked himself into a holistic care rehab facility. McCathern added that Nacua was expected to complete the program in time to take part in the Rams’ organized team activities, which get underway on May 26.

Word of Nacua’s decision came after he was accused of biting a woman and making antisemitic remarks during an incident on New Year’s Eve. He has been sued in relation to that incident, although his attorney said the decision to enter rehab came before that suit was filed.

Nacua has not spoken publicly about those events or his time in the rehab facility, but he could have an opportunity to do so at some point during the offseason program.