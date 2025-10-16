Puka Nacua remained out of practice on Thursday

Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua was not able to get on the practice field on Thursday.

Los Angeles officially listed Nacua (ankle) as a non-participant for the team’s second practice of the week in Baltimore. The Rams have been practicing at Camden Yards in advance of their matchup against the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay called Nacua day-to-day earlier this week.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) also remained out of practice on Thursday.

Running back Blake Corum (ankle) returned to the field after being a non-participant on Wednesday as a limited participant on Thursday. Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (illness) was also upgraded from DNP to full.

Receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and inside linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) were upgraded from limited to full.

Tight end Colby Parkinson (concussion) remained a full participant.