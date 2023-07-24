Pulled over for going 140 mph, Jordan Addison cited a dog emergency

Take a bow, Newman.

The Seinfeld character blamed a speeding ticket arising from a defective radar detector on the fact that Kramer was planning to commit suicide because he never got to become a banker. Coincidental or not, a similar tactic recently was employed by Vikings receiver Jordan Addison.

When pulled over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Addison “stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed.” Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, that’s the excuse that Addison provided to police after he was pulled over, based on the actual citation.

Addison was cited for misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving.

As Seifert notes, Addison said nothing about the canine situation when apologizing for making a mistake and using poor judgment. Maybe he was too distraught to remember.