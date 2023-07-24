 Skip navigation
2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill's contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Pulled over for going 140 mph, Jordan Addison cited a dog emergency

  Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 24, 2023 05:11 PM

Take a bow, Newman.

The Seinfeld character blamed a speeding ticket arising from a defective radar detector on the fact that Kramer was planning to commit suicide because he never got to become a banker. Coincidental or not, a similar tactic recently was employed by Vikings receiver Jordan Addison.

When pulled over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Addison “stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed.” Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, that’s the excuse that Addison provided to police after he was pulled over, based on the actual citation.

Addison was cited for misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving.

As Seifert notes, Addison said nothing about the canine situation when apologizing for making a mistake and using poor judgment. Maybe he was too distraught to remember.