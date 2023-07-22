Jordan Addison on reckless driving: I made a mistake and used poor judgment

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison issued an apology after being cited for reckless driving in Minnesota on Thursday in the early morning.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” Addison said in the statement.

Police say Addison was stopped on I-94 after he was observed driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The citation listed both speeding and reckless driving.

The Vikings took Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after a college football career that saw him win the Belitnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football in 2021, while playing at Pitt. He then transferred to USC for his senior year and was not as productive, although he was still chosen first-team All-Pac-12.

Addison and the Vikings’ other rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Sunday.