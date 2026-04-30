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QB P.J. Walker announces his retirement

  
Published April 30, 2026 12:38 PM

Former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker has announced his retirement.

Walker had been playing for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders and the team announced on Thursday that he was stepping away from the game. Walker’s agent confirmed to 3DownNation.com that Walker is retiring.

Walker signed with the Colts in 2017 after going undrafted out of Temple and spent time on their practice squad for three years before starring in the XFL during the 2020 season. He returned to the NFL with the Panthers and made his first NFL start that year.

Walker would start seven times over three seasons in Carolina and he made two starts for the Browns in 2023. He was 185-of-339 for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 21 overall NFL appearances.

Calgary signed Walker after he was released by the Seahawks in 2024 and he appeared in 13 games for the team last season.