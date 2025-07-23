Quay Walker had ankle surgery, Packers hope to activate him in about a week

The Packers put linebacker Quay Walker on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp and General Manager Brian Gutekunst shared an update about when he might be back on the field during a Wednesday press conference.

Gutekunst told reporters that Walker had ankle surgery this offseason after hurting it during the 2024 season. Gutekunst called it a cleanup procedure and said that Walker is “still maybe a week out from getting out there.”

The Packers declined Walker’s fifth-year option this offseason, but have had talks with him about a new contract. Gutekunst said Wednesday that the team is continuing to try for an agreement.

“Certainly we would like to have Quay around here for a number of years,” Gutekunst said. “Hopefully, we can work to that end.”

Walker had 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 appearances for the Packers last season.