nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys' hesitation on Lamb contract

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Quenton Nelson: Anthony Richardson is everything you want in a QB

  
Published May 7, 2024 05:54 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson continues to rehab his surgically repaired right shoulder, but recent videos posted by the team show him throwing to teammates during the voluntary offseason program.

That’s a good sign for Richardson, who underwent surgery Oct. 24 to repair a sprained AC joint, and it’s a good sign for the Colts, who saw the No. 4 overall draft pick play only four games his rookie season.

The team can’t wait to welcome him back into the huddle.

“It’s great,’’ Colts left guard Quenton Nelson said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “He’s everything you want in a quarterback. Seeing him work around the building and working in silence and then going out there and being a leader. He’s been very on the details, and he’s looking good.’’

Richardson didn’t get to show much in the his first season, leaving one game with a concussion and initially injuring his shoulder Oct. 8 against the Titans. He finished with 173 snaps and 84 pass attempts.

The Colts, though, saw enough to be excited about his future . . . and theirs.

“AR is excited, and I think we’re going to be explosive,’’ said receiver Josh Downs, a third-round pick in 2023. "[He’s] joking around a lot, taking control of the team. He’s excited to be here. I’m really seeing him grow and mature. I’m getting closer to him each and every day; everybody is. I see a real competitor and a real gamer.’’