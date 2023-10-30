Raiders activate Curtis Bolton from IR, elevate K James McCourt, WR DJ Turner

The Raiders activated linebacker Curtis Bolton from the injured reserve list Monday, making him available for tonight’s game.

Bolton went on injured reserve on Sept. 30 after injuring his knee in the Week 3 game against the Steelers. He was designated for return last week.

He has appeared in 13 games in two seasons with the Raiders, including a career-high 10 games in 2022. Bolton saw most of his action on special teams, with 218 special teams snaps and one defensive snap over the past two seasons with Las Vegas.

The Raiders placed linebacker Kana’i Mauga on injured reserve with a knee injury in a corresponding move. He will miss at least the next four games.

The team also announced it has elevated kicker James McCourt and wide receiver DJ Turner from the practice squad.

McCourt will handle the kicking duties if Daniel Carlson (right groin) can’t go. Carlson, who is questionable, will test his leg in a pregame warmup to determine his availability.