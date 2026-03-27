Raiders GM John Spytek on Maxx Crosby staying: Things work out how they’re supposed to

Raiders General Manager John Spytek tried to trade defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round draft picks, but the Ravens nixed the trade after Crosby’s physical. The Raiders weren’t happy with the Ravens at the time, but Spytek now says he is happy to have Crosby on the team.

Spytek said in a video posted by the Raiders that they still value Crosby and think having him on the team might turn out for the best.

“My relationship with Maxx since I’ve gotten here has been great,” Spytek said. “We had a lot of conversations throughout the season, at the end of the season, through the offseason, and we were presented with a challenging and difficult decision to make. Things have a way of going a certain way and working out the way they’re supposed to, and we welcome him like he never left — because he really never did. Excited to see him work hard and attack the rehab and I know he’s going to be back ready to rock in August this year and have many good years ahead of him.”

The Raiders are continuing to get calls about Crosby, and they’d surely consider trading him if they got a good enough offer. But Spytek sounds like he’s building this year’s roster in anticipation of Crosby being a big part of it.