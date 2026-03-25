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Raiders continue to get calls about Maxx Crosby

  
Published March 24, 2026 08:32 PM

Just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in.

He still could end up out again.

In his deep dive regarding the failed Maxx Crosby trade from the Raiders to the Ravens, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports that the Raiders continue to get calls about Crosby.

Teams continue to check in on his availability,” McFadden writes, “but as of now, the Raiders’ asking price to trade Crosby’s contract remains high.”

Baltimore’s decision to pass on the trade given Crosby’s knee has made other teams “hesitant” to meet the Raiders’ demands. Based on McFadden’s reporting, however, the door hasn’t been slammed shut.

One factor will be whether and to what extent Crosby’s knee improves to the point that it will make a team comfortable to do the deal. It also would be prudent for both sides to keep things quiet until the new team has a chance to get a fresh look at Crosby’s surgically-repaired knee.

Crosby has said he wants to stay with the Raiders. The question is whether the Raiders prefer to move his contract for draft picks, and whether someone will offer enough to get them to do it.