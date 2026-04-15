Raiders letting teams calling about the first pick know where they stand

The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick, and it seems a certainty they will draft Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

General Manager John Spytek acknowledged other teams have an interest in the top pick, but said the Raiders will use the pick without saying the Raiders will use the pick.

“We’ve gotten a few calls, and those teams know where they stand right now,” Spytek said Tuesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as a bridge quarterback until Mendoza is ready to play. The team could fill out the card before the draft, unlike last year when they had to wait to take running back Ashton Jeanty sixth overall.

“A lot less energy spent on hypotheticals,” Spytek said. “There’s only one team that can get the exact person they want, and we have that option available to us if we so choose.”