Raiders lose Aidan O’Connell to thumb injury, Rams lead 14-6 at halftime

The Raiders were pushing the Rams around a bit early on in Sunday’s matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium.

But a pair of turnovers forced by Los Angeles cornerback Cobie Durant led to a pair of touchdowns, and the Rams have a 14-6 halftime lead.

To make matters worse for the Raiders, starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell had to exit the contest in the first half with a thumb injury. While he’s officially questionable, head coach Antonio Pierce told the CBS broadcast that O’Connell is unlikely to return.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, O’Connell is believed to have suffered a broken thumb but will need more tests to confirm the diagnosis.

Minshew’s turnover issues were part of what led to O’Connell taking over at quarterback and they came up again in the second quarter. Minshew was looking for tight end Brock Bowers on the left side, but found cornerback Cobie Durant instead for an interception.

A few plays later, Williams got in the end zone on a 13-yard run to make the score 7-3, Los Angeles.

On Las Vegas’ ensuing drive, Durant strip-sacked Minshew on second-and-10 from the Raiders’ 44. Safety Kam Curl recovered the loose ball and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, giving L.A. a 14-3 lead.

Daniel Carlson hit his second field goal as time expired in the second quarter, knocking it through the uprights from 47 yards out to make the score 14-6.

Los Angeles’ offense struggled for much of the first half, recording seven first downs while going 1-of-5 on third down. Matthew Stafford finished the first half 7-of-10 for 70 yards while Williams took 10 carries for 43 yards.

O’Connell was 6-of-10 for 52 yards before he was injured. Minshew is 8-of-16 for 90 yards with an interception.

Bowers has continued his terrific rookie season, catching six passes for 64 yards.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.