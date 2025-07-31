 Skip navigation
Raiders LT Kolton Miller signs three-year extension

  
Published July 30, 2025 11:13 PM

The Raiders signed left tackle Kolton Miller to a contract extension Wednesday night, the team announced.

The deal is three years and $66 million, with $42.5 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

Miller did not attend the start of voluntary work this offseason while seeking an extension. He didn’t stay away, though, and showed up for Organized Team Activities and the mandatory minicamp while expressing a desire to be a “Raider for life.”

Miller, a first-round pick in 2018, was scheduled to earn $12.3 million in base salary in the final year of his contract.

He has started 107 of 109 career games.

Miller is the latest veteran to sign an extension with the team. This offseason, the Raiders signed defensive end Maxx Crosby, quarterback Geno Smith and punter AJ Cole also signed extensions.