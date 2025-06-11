Kolton Miller: I want to be a Raider for life

Earlier in the spring, Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller did not attend the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program because he was seeking a new contract.

But Miller then started attending voluntary work and has been in the building for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

With Miller entering the final year of his contract, why come in if he wants a new deal?

“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller told reporters in his Tuesday press conference. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carrol], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”

Miller also made it clear that he’s still interested in signing an extension with Las Vegas.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up getting better each day.”

With Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at the helm, Miller has noticed plenty of positive changes within the team during the offseason program.

“I love it,” Miller said. “The pieces we’ve added this offseason, the energy, the direction — Pete has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we’re taking it and we’re rolling. It’s been really fun, and we’ve gotten so much — this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I’ve been a part of. It’s not easy, like we’re kind of flying around. But no, it’s been really good, and I’m excited where we’re headed.

“[Carroll’s] had years of experience and how to develop a culture, doing it the right way,” Miller later added. “That’s what he excels in.”

A first-round pick in 2018, Miller has spent his entire career with the Raiders. He’s currently set to earn $12.3 million in base salary for the final year of his contract in 2025.