Raiders place Jackson Powers-Johnson on IR, sign K Greg Joseph to practice squad

The Raiders have made a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

Las Vegas announced offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has been placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four weeks.

Powers-Johnson suffered an ankle injury that reportedly could end his 2025 season in last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.

To take his place on the 53-man roster, Las Vegas signed linebacker Jamin Davis off of the club’s practice squad. The No. 19 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Davis has appeared in 54 games with 36 starts. He’s recorded 8.0 sacks in his career in 50 appearances with Washington and four with Minnesota.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed kicker Greg Joseph to the team’s practice squad. Las Vegas fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon after last week’s loss, as kicker Daniel Carlson has made just 12-of-16 field goals and 11-of-12 extra points this season.

Joseph, 31, made 16-of-20 field goals in eight appearances with the Giants, Commanders, and Jets last season. He’s connected on 82.3 percent of his career field goals in 75 games since 2018.