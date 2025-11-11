 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders place Jackson Powers-Johnson on IR, sign K Greg Joseph to practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 12:59 PM

The Raiders have made a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

Las Vegas announced offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has been placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four weeks.

Powers-Johnson suffered an ankle injury that reportedly could end his 2025 season in last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.

To take his place on the 53-man roster, Las Vegas signed linebacker Jamin Davis off of the club’s practice squad. The No. 19 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Davis has appeared in 54 games with 36 starts. He’s recorded 8.0 sacks in his career in 50 appearances with Washington and four with Minnesota.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed kicker Greg Joseph to the team’s practice squad. Las Vegas fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon after last week’s loss, as kicker Daniel Carlson has made just 12-of-16 field goals and 11-of-12 extra points this season.

Joseph, 31, made 16-of-20 field goals in eight appearances with the Giants, Commanders, and Jets last season. He’s connected on 82.3 percent of his career field goals in 75 games since 2018.