Raiders plan to release C Andre James

  
Published March 7, 2025 05:52 PM

The Raiders plan to release starting center Andre James after the new league year begins next week, NFL Media reports. That indicates the Raiders plan to make James a post-June 1 cut.

James signed a three-year, $24 million deal before free agency started last year. He will count $5.57 million in dead money if he’s a post-June 1 cut but will save the Raiders $3.15 million against their cap.

He joined the Raiders in 2019 in the team’s final season in Oakland.

In six seasons, he played 89 games with 60 starts. James has seven career penalties, including only three holding infractions.

James played for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with the Raiders, so New England could have interest in the veteran.

James’ departure allows Jackson Powers-Johnson to move to center full time.