Raiders re-sign CB Sam Webb to a one-year deal

  
Published March 21, 2025 04:51 PM

The Raiders re-signed cornerback Sam Webb to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Webb was an exclusive rights free agent.

He will provide needed depth at the position after the Raiders lost cornerback Nate Hobbs in free agency, but his main contribution again looks to be on special teams.

In 2024, Webb played 11 games, seeing action on 13 defensive snaps and 108 on special teams. He made one tackle.

Webb, 26, joined the the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and re-joined the team during the 2023 season after playing one game for the Panthers.

In 29 career games, which includes three starts, Webb has recorded 37 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.