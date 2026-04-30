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Raiders release LB Jamin Davis

  
Published April 30, 2026 04:07 PM

The Raiders announced a change to their roster on Thursday afternoon.

They have released veteran linebacker Jamin Davis. The team did not announce any corresponding moves, but the spot could be filled before or after this weekend’s rookie mincamp.

Davis signed to the practice squad last October and appeared in two games during the season. He had three tackles in those appearances.

Washington drafted Davis in the first round in 2021 and he appeared in 50 games before being cut during the 2024 season. He played in five games for the Vikings, but was released again before the end of the season.