Raiders sign Jacob Bobenmoyer to three-year deal
Published March 17, 2023 05:38 PM
nbc_csu_nyglvrmoves_20230315v2
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms break down Darren Waller's trade to the Giants and how the opening of free agency has played out for both New York and the Raiders.
The Raiders signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year, $3.815 million deal with $1 million guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.
Bobenmoyer is following special teams coordinator Tom McMahon to Las Vegas from Denver.
Mitchell Fraboni is the Broncos’ long snapper.
The Broncos signed Fraboni when Bobenmoyer went on injured reserve Oct. 10 with a hand injury. Bobenmoyer returned after missing the required four games.
He played 46 games over three seasons with Denver.