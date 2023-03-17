Raiders sign Jacob Bobenmoyer to three-year deal

The Raiders signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year, $3.815 million deal with $1 million guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Bobenmoyer is following special teams coordinator Tom McMahon to Las Vegas from Denver.

Mitchell Fraboni is the Broncos’ long snapper.

The Broncos signed Fraboni when Bobenmoyer went on injured reserve Oct. 10 with a hand injury. Bobenmoyer returned after missing the required four games.

He played 46 games over three seasons with Denver.