Raiders sign Jalen Guyton

  
Published May 6, 2024 12:13 PM

The Raiders had wide receiver Jalen Guyton in for a visit late last month and the two sides have come to agreement on a contract.

Guyton’s signing was announced by the Raiders on Monday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Guyton was undrafted in 2019 and wound up with the Chargers after spending a brief period with the Cowboys. He was an offensive regular in 2020 and 2021, but tore his ACL early in 2022 and returned to play in eight games last season.

Over his entire run with the Chargers, which coincided with Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco’s time in the same role for the team, Guyton caught 71 passes for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns.