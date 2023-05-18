 Skip navigation
Raiders waive undrafted free agent Brock Martin

  
Published May 18, 2023 12:48 PM
nbc_berry_rotoworldheadlines_230517
May 17, 2023 01:24 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the latest Rotoworld NFL headlines including Davante Adams and the Raiders offense, Bijan Robinson's expected usage, the Commanders backfield and more.

The Raiders have waived edge rusher Brock Martin, the team announced Thursday.

The team signed Martin as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.

He spent six seasons at Oklahoma State, setting a school record with 62 games played. Martin was first-team Academic All-Big 12 for four seasons.

In his career, Martin totaled 90 solo tackles, with 56 assists and 39 tackles for loss.

Teammates voted him a team captain in 2022 for his super senior season. He started 12 games for the Cowboys and finished last season with 43 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.