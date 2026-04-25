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Rams add another TE, select Max Klare at No. 61

  
Published April 24, 2026 09:07 PM

The Rams famously used plenty of multi-tight end sets during the 2025 season.

Now they have another player who could make an impact among that group.

Los Angeles selected Max Klare out of Ohio State at No. 61 overall in the second round of the 2026 draft.

Klare spent his first three collegiate seasons at Purdue before transferring to Ohio State for 2025. He caught 51 passes for 685 yards with four touchdowns in 2024. He was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2025, though he caught 43 passes for 448 yards with two TDs.

In his 32 collegiate games, he caught a total of 116 passes for 1,329 yards with six TDs.

He is the second offensive pick for the Rams in 2026 after the club selected quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall on Thursday night.