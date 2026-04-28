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Rams agree to terms with 18 undrafted rookies

  
Published April 28, 2026 05:43 PM

The Rams grabbed headlines by drafting Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick and they’re adding another rookie quarterback to the roster.

Matthew Caldwell is on the list of 18 undrafted players who have agreed to terms with the Rams. Caldwell spent the 2025 season at Texas, but only attempted eight passes as a backup to Arch Manning. He started five games for Troy in 2024 and previously played at Gardner-Webb.

The Rams have also agreed to terms with North Carolina offensive lineman Austin Blaske, Houston running back Dean Connors, Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bryce Henderson, Arkansas tight end Rohan Jones, North Carolina offensive lineman Chad Lindberg, and Syracuse tight end Dan Villari on the offensive side of the ball.

Wake Forest safety Nick Andersen, Louisville linebacker Wesley Bailey, Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean, Fresno State cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton, Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, Minnesota defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding, Tennessee defensive lineman Jaxson Moi, Missouri cornerback Drey Norwood, Wisconsin linebacker Darryl Peterson, Houston linebacker Eddie Walls, and Air Force defensive lineman Peyton Zdroik round out the undrafted additions.