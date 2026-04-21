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Rams expect WR Puka Nacua to fully participate in offseason program

  
Published April 21, 2026 06:13 PM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua showed up for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program on Monday. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he expects Nacua to fully participate in the entire offseason program.

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, announced earlier this month that Nacua had checked himself into a holistic care rehab facility. A Los Angeles woman filed a lawsuit against Nacua, accusing him of biting her and making antisemitic remarks during an incident on New Year’s Eve.

He’ll be a full participant,” McVay said in his predraft news conference, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “Great to be able to see him. Looks great. He’s doing really well.”

McVay and Nacua have had conversations, but the coach said he would keep those private.

“He and I have a great relationship and feel really good about kind of the direction that we’re going,” McVay said.