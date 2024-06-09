 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Rashee Rice: “All I can do is mature and continue to grow”

  
Published June 9, 2024 07:57 AM

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice made his first public statements Saturday since his offseason legal problems, and he acknowledged he needs to grow.

Rice is facing eight felony charges for his role in a multi-car crash in April, and separately he is suspected of assault at a nightclub in May.

“I’ve learned so much from that,” he told reporters at a football camp, via ESPN. “All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. . . . Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”

The criminal case against Rice is pending, as is the NFL’s investigation into whether Rice violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Rice emerged as the Chiefs’ best wide receiver as a rookie, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll be a pivotal part of the Chiefs’ attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat — if his legal issues don’t keep him off the field.