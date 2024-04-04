Rashee Rice’s lawyer will hold a press conference today, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice faces a variety of issues, from civil liability to criminal liability to potential NFL discipline to a potential P.R. nightmare arising from the perception/reality that he caused or contributed to a multi-car accident by street racing, and then fled the scene on foot.

On Thursday, his lawyer will hold a press conference regarding the case.

Via Fox 4, Rice’s lawyer has issued this release: “Attorney Royce West will provide an update regarding the recent vehicle accident involving Mr. Rashee Rice that occurred on Saturday, March 30 in Dallas.”

The only question that really matters at this point is whether Rice was driving one of the two cars. Dashcam video seems to show him coming out of the front passenger door of the Lamborghini Urus that was racing a Corvette.

Someone was driving, obviously. Everyone in the two cars left. Someone needs to admit to being the driver, or both cars.

Under Texas law, significant criminal penalties apply to the driver of a car who leaves the scene of an accident involving injuries.

If necessary, the NFL and/or the Chiefs should intervene. Rice could be told that he won’t be allowed to practice or play pro football until he answers under oath the question of whether he was driving.

We made a similar argument ten years ago, as to former NFL running back Ray Rice. Everyone knew there was video of the incident in the elevator between Rice and his then-fiancé. The video was in the possession of Rice’s lawyer. Rice ultimately owned the file. The league, as we argued directly to an executive at 345 Park Avenue at the time, simply had to tell Rice he’s not playing until he orders his lawyer to turn over the video.

The league wouldn’t do it. I told the executive, if you don’t get the video, TMZ will. (TMZ did, and the Commissioner was nearly taken down by the ensuing controversy.)

A similar position could be taken as to Rashee Rice. Tell the truth about who was driving, or don’t play football until you do.

At a time when efforts to beef up the Personal Conduct Policy has reduced in many respects what once was a rash of off-field problems, it might be time for the self-styled “Enforcer” to do a little enforcing when it comes to Rashee Rice — if he intends to say nothing, and to hope the others in his car(s) will keep quiet, too.