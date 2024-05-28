 Skip navigation
Ravens add Deadrin Senat, Josh Tupou to their offensive line

  
Published May 28, 2024 04:19 PM

The Ravens announced a pair of additions to their defensive line on Tuesday.

They have signed Deadrin Senat and Josh Tupou to their offseason roster. The moves leave the Ravens with 91 players because edge rusher David Ojabo does not count against the 90-man limit due to his status as an international player.

Senat played 15 games for the Bucs over the last two seasons. He had 18 tackles and a sack for Tampa and previously saw action in 22 games with the Falcons.

Tupou appeared in 65 games and made 23 starts for the Bengals over the last six years. He had 86 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble with Cincinnati.