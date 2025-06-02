Ravens announce signing of DT John Jenkins

One move that was reported weeks ago has now become official.

Baltimore announced on Monday that the club has signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Jenkins, 35, is set to help the Ravens replace the now-retired Michael Pierce at nose tackle.

A third-round pick in 2013, Jenkins has appeared in 150 games with 64 starts in 12 seasons. After beginning his career with the Saints, he’s spent time with the Bears, Giants, Dolphins, and the last two seasons with the Raiders.

Jenkins started all 17 games in 2023 and 2024 for Las Vegas. Last year, he was on the field for 55 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He ended the season with 46 total tackles, two passes defensed, and a sack.

It was first reported that the Ravens had agreed to terms with Jenkins on May 16.