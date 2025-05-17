 Skip navigation
Ravens agree to terms with veteran DT John Jenkins

  
Published May 16, 2025 09:27 PM

The Ravens agreed to terms with veteran nose tackle John Jenkins, the team announced Friday.

Jenkins, 35, will replace Michael Pierce, who retired.

Jenkins is joining his seventh different team as he enters his 13th NFL season. He spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, starting every game and totaling 107 tackles, two sacks and six pass breakups.

In 2024, Jenkins played a career-high 609 defensive snaps.

The Saints made Jenkins a third-round pick in 2013, and he also has played for the Seahawks, Bears, Giants and Dolphins.