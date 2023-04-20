Ravens extend stadium naming rights partnership with M&T Bank

The Ravens announced Thursday they have extended their naming rights partnership with M&T Bank until 2037. The current deal was set to expire in 2027.

Thus, the 71,000-seat stadium will continue to carry the bank’s name for 15 more seasons.

It marks the second time M&T and the Ravens have extended their partnership, which began as a 15-year agreement in 2003.

Only Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), FedExField (Washington Commanders), Ford Field (Detroit Lions) and Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots) have maintained their stadium naming rights relationships longer than M&T Bank and the Ravens.

“It was clear [from the beginning] that this wouldn’t be a short-term partnership,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “Their commitment is so much deeper than the name on a stadium. They have impacted countless individuals and organizations with exceptional compassion, and I couldn’t be happier with our relationship. We take great pride in our collaboration with M&T Bank, because our efforts are built on mutual respect and a meaningful connection to the community.”

The Ravens signed a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority in January, extending their agreement from 2027 to 2037, which prompted negotiations with M&T Bank to extend the naming rights deal.

The team plans to make major upgrades to the stadium. The renovations include a new parking garage, new suites and new plazas on the north and south sides of the stadium.