 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta personally delivered message to players on gambling

  
Published June 22, 2023 01:06 PM

As the saying I learned from our friend Big Cat goes, “Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.” The flip side is true as well; the non-dysfunctional teams do non-dysfunctional things.

Per the Baltimore Sun, via Sports Business Journal, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta opened the team’s mandatory minicamp last week by “laying out the details of the NFL’s prohibition against gambling and emphasizing the severity of potential penalties .”

It’s important for teams to provide their own education to players on gambling, because (frankly) the education from the league has been lacking.

“It does concern you that it’s not always too clear,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, per the Sun. “The clearest thing would be just stay away from it, but guys are going to be on vacation, and they may play Blackjack or whatever; there’s nothing wrong with that, if they do that. But it is very clear in terms of sports gambling, in terms of where you can be during the season, those kinds of things, and in terms of not betting on football — period, end of story. That’s pretty darn clear.”

It would be more clear if the same rules applied to the players as apply to non-players. No betting on sports, ever. For reasons still not clear and at no point articulated by the NFL, the league has decided to allow players to bet on sports other than NFL football while not at work. For everyone else, there’s a one-strike, zero-tolerance policy.

The more the NFL avoids this obvious dichotomy, the more sensible the simple theory becomes that the sports books that are paying the NFL millions for sponsorships want young, rich players to be able to bet significant amounts of money — and to be able to lose it.

Think about it this way. Under the subtance-abuse policy, NFL players still can’t smoke marijuana in states where it’s legal. But they freely can bet on sports other than NFL football, as long as they don’t do it at work.

Why? Why would the league, which can set the terms of the gambling policy without union involvement, do the players a favor that it refuses to do for non-players? Common sense suggests that the favor is ultimately being done not for the players who will inevitably lose, but for the house that will always win.