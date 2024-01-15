Ravens optimistic about having injured players back following bye

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism about the availability of the team’s injured players for their divisional round game.

Baltimore didn’t have several starters in the Week 18 game against the Steelers and then, as the top seed in the AFC, had this weekend off. So, the Ravens are as healthy as they have been in awhile.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) all missed practice last week.

Harbaugh said he is “optimistic about everybody,” some more than others.

“Really, it’s just like any week,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. “You just have to see it unfold. Some guys are good to go; other guys are going to be more day-by-day.”

The Ravens practiced Saturday, and they will return to practice Tuesday.

“You work hard to get that bye,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think anybody’s ever requested not to have the bye when they earned it, have they? So it’s definitely a positive, and I know our guys looked at it that way, and we had a really good week of practice. So we did what we needed to do.”