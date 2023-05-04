 Skip navigation
Ravens sign three draft picks

  
Published May 4, 2023 12:27 PM
nbc_pft_pftpmdecostaintv_230503
May 3, 2023 12:28 PM
Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta joins Mike Florio to discuss the challenges of negotiating with a player who is his own agent, how Lamar Jackson represented himself, ways other QB deals influenced him and more.

Lamar Jackson wasn’t the only one to sign a contract with the Ravens on Thursday.

Baltimore’s last three picks of this year’s draft — cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, and guard Andrew Vorhees — have all signed their rookie deals.

All three players entered the league from the Pac-12.

Kelly was the No. 157 pick out of Stanford in the fifth round. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 honoree in 2021 and 2022.

Aumavae-Laulu was the No. 199 pick in the sixth round out of Oregon.

And Vorhees was the No. 299 pick in the seventh round out of USC, where he was a first-team All-Pac 12 honoree in 2022. But he tore his ACL during the 2023 combine, which caused him to fall to the last round of the draft. The Ravens have already said that they consider 2023 a redshirt year for him.